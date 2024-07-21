The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 568.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

