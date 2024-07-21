The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

