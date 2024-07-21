The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of REAL opened at $3.52 on Friday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $373.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.90.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Research analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $44,832.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RealReal news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $44,832.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 529,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,606 shares of company stock worth $759,706. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

