The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $895.00

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 895 ($11.61) and traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($11.44). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.61), with a volume of 35,892 shares traded.
The Scottish Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market cap of £592.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 895.
The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile
The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
