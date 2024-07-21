THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $96.12 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

