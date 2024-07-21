Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $12.75 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 67,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

