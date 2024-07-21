Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 38.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $343,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 72.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

