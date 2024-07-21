Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 109,493 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

The firm has a market cap of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Torrid’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

