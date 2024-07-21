TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,638,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 108,106 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $752.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a current ratio of 138.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

