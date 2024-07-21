Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $305.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $268.45 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.69 and its 200 day moving average is $255.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

