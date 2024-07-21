Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNL. Barclays upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $4,496,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

