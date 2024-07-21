Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $203.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

