Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $210.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.81. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 66.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

