Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,161 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.81. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $152.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

