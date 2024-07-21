Twin Tree Management LP Buys 99,227 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5,796.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,227 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE ST opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

