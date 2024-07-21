Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

