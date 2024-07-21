Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.67.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $524.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $533.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

