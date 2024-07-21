Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.30 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,731 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 25.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Incyte Stock Up 0.8 %

INCY stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.