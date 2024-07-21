Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.96.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $145.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.