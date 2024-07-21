Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.96 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $33,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $416.31 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

