Twin Tree Management LP Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

