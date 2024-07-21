Twin Tree Management LP Has $927,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 14,359.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $23,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $263.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

