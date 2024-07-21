Twin Tree Management LP Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 234,836.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,857 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

