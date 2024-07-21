Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.63 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 185.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $120.88 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

