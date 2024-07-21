Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.41 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,832.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $1,856.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,716.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,608.02.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

