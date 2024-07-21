Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.96 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $205,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 81.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34,986 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $222.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.