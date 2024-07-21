Twin Tree Management LP Invests $3.68 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,064.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.15.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

