Twin Tree Management LP Invests $3.88 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Copart by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Copart by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 44,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

