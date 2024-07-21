Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,933,000 after buying an additional 937,804 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,583,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,176,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,097,000 after buying an additional 315,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

CRH Stock Up 0.3 %

CRH opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

