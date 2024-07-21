Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

