Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $276.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $282.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.