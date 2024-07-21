Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

