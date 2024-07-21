Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 3,436 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $172.78 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

