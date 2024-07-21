Twin Tree Management LP Raises Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 29,912.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,023,750.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

