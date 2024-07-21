Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $107,010,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $73,185,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

WTW opened at $263.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.91.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

