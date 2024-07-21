Twin Tree Management LP Sells 20,360 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $256.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

