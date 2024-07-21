Twin Tree Management LP Sells 27,459 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,459 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in ANSYS by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ANSYS by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock opened at $314.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

