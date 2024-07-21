Twin Tree Management LP Sells 43,944 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,944 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $288.36 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.53 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.73. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.