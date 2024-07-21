Twin Tree Management LP Trims Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223,565 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 149,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

