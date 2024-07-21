U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $49.00 at DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.