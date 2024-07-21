UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 222.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.