UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATH opened at $12.05 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

