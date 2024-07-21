UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,263 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

