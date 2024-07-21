UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

ULS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ULS opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.71.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UL Solutions stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of UL Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.