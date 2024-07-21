Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Holdings Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 112.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 227,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,897 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $150,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,496 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGP has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

