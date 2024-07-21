UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Trading Up 2.3 %

UNF stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $40,650.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,600,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $728,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

