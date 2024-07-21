United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $38.18 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.