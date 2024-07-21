United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total value of $1,194,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $43,132.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $329.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $339.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

