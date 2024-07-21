UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CAO Sells $1,624,727.88 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNH opened at $565.33 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $581.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

