Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $101,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 33.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 330,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.00. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.